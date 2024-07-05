Shire's first Afghanistan and Middle East commemoration to be held at Engadine

Engadine RSL sub-Branch is conducting Sutherland Shire's first Afghanistan and Middle East commemoration service on Friday July 12.
The community is invited to join in the service at the Engadine war memorial, starting at 5.15pm. Those attending are asked to arrive by 5.10pm.
This service is the only one being conducted within the Shire and will be attended by members of other sub-Branches.
Brad Copelin, an Afghanistan veteran and Engadine sub-Branch spokesman, said many veterans had pushed for a national remembrance day for Afghanistan, Iraq and the Middle East, however, no formal decision has been made.
"RSL NSW decided to commemorate our longest war at 11am on 11 July, timed to coincide with the anniversary of our last troops being withdrawn from Afghanistan," he said.
"We as a sub-Branch have a large number of Afghanistan and Iraq veterans, most of whom work and have young families so a service at 11am didn't suit.
"We decided on a twilight service on Friday, to allow them and their families to attend. The service has also been timed to coincide with 'the going down of the sun'.
"The time will also allow more of the Engadine community to also attend. As a sub-Branch we have always had great support from the local community."
Mr Copelin said the service would differ from most commemoration services, and had been made more interactive.
"During the service, the names of the 43 soldiers who died in Afghanistan, Kuwait and Iraq will be read out as a bell tolls for each," he said.
"A poppy bearing the soldiers photo will be laid at the same time. Veterans and their families will lay some of the poppy's, with the remainder being given to members of the community to lay.
"The songs, Sappers Lullaby and Derepet will be played at the start and end of the service. The songs were written by Fred Smith during his deployments to Afghanistan with DFAT.
"As this is the only service being conducted in the Shire, Cronulla, Miranda, Heathcote, Woronora River and Penshurst sub-Branches will be attending."
