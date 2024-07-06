One Hurstville Plaza wins national excellence award

One Hurstville Plaza, the $60 million 14-storey office tower next to Hurstville's main public square has won Best Mixed Use Development in the Urban Taskforce Australia's 2024 Development Excellence Awards.
The award includes the property's 350-capacity Humphrey's Hotel and premium dining Hatch Restaurant which spans all of level-one of One Hurstville Plaza.
Built by the Coombes Property Group, the development at 288 Forest Road, opposite the entrance to Hurstville railway station, is the first premium commercial office space to be built in the Hurstville CBD.
The Urban Taskforce Development Excellence Awards 2024, acknowledges developments across Australia that achieve the best outcomes for all stakeholders in terms of client requirements, environment, business and community considerations, cost and quality.
Chair of the Judging Panel, Chris Johnson said, "This project took some time to be finalised in a suburban market. The end result is a successful 14-storey, A-grade office building with 10,600sqm of space and floors of 780sqm.
"The development includes the Humphrey's Hotel and the Hatch Restaurant. The building has a shared rooftop terrace. The restaurant received a Chef's Hat from the Good Food Guide."
The construction of One Hurstville Plaza has been seen as a significant step forward in the Georges River Council's goal of attracting investment and jobs to Hurstville.
Coombes Property Group's vision for the development was to provide premium commercial office space comparable to other major employment centres in Sydney.
One Hurstville Plaza was designed by award winning architectural firm PTW Architects.
The 14-storey mixed-use development has 8,400sqm of A-grade office space over 11 floors, 1,800sqm of retail space over three podium levels, and aims to achieve a 5 Star NABERS Energy rating.
Tenants have options ranging from smaller suites to full floors, as well as benefit from the panoramic 360-degree views.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.