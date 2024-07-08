Rockdale Ilinden's Rnd 32 Australia Cup home game

Rockdale Ilinden who sit atop the NPL Men's NSW ladder has been allocated their Australia Cup round of 32 match at home.
The Australia Cup 2024 Round of 32 signifies the commencement of the competition's final rounds, having started in early-February with 758 clubs from all divisions of football across Australia; grassroots, amateur and professional.
The blockbusting feature game against an Isuzu UTE A-League Men opposition team will take place on Wednesday July 31 at 7.30pm at the Ilinden Sports Centre.
Rockdale will play the winner of the Newcastle Jets and Western United FC which is played on July 24.
Rockdale will host the match with Alec Urosevski banging goals away at will and they now sit seven points clear on the NPL NSW table-it will be a tough task playing mid week against the very seasoned Ilinden outfit.
Tickets are for sale at Trybooking.com.
From the battlers the bolters and the big guns its the 10th edition of the Australia Cup - the biggest knockout competition in this country.
"It's a great competition and goes back to the 60s before it was brought back and it's been 10 years since it was rejuvenated," commentator Andy Harper said at the draw.
Sydney FC are the current champions and all Australia Cup 2024 Final round matches will be streamed live and free on 10 Play.
