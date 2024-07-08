St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Rockdale Ilinden's Rnd 32 Australia Cup home game

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 8 2024 - 1:26pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockdale Ilinden will host their round of 32 Australia Cup match against an Isuzu UTE A-League Men opposition team on July 31 at the Ilinden Sports Centre. Picture John Veage
Rockdale Ilinden will host their round of 32 Australia Cup match against an Isuzu UTE A-League Men opposition team on July 31 at the Ilinden Sports Centre. Picture John Veage

Rockdale Ilinden who sit atop the NPL Men's NSW ladder has been allocated their Australia Cup round of 32 match at home.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.