Man charged following alleged armed robbery at Engadine

A man will appear in court today after being charged following an alleged armed robbery at Engadine.
About 7pm yesterday (Friday, July 5), police were contacted following reports of a man armed with a firearm at a fast-food restaurant on the Princes Highway at Engadine.
Police were told a male had demanded food and allegedly threatened staff with a firearm.
Officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command attended and arrested a 23-year-old man.
A search of the man by police allegedly located a home-made item in the shape of a handgun.
The man was taken to Sutherland Police Station where he was charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and breach of bail.
He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court today (Saturday, July 6).
