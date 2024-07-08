Olympians called up

The 2024 Olympic Games are being held in Paris from July 26 - 11 August with Athletics taking place from August 1-11.
Caringbah's Olympic finalist and Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Oliver Hoare is set to feature on a three-man Australian team set to contest the men's 1500m track event in Paris.
Hoare, up and comer Adam Spencer, Stewart McSweyn and Cameron Myers had all hit the 1500m entry standard but only three spots are available.
The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) is not expected to confirm the rest of the track and field team until this week.
A team that has been named by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) are both rugby sevens squads for Paris 2024- each team comprises 12 players.
The women's team enters Paris as the reigning World Series champions after a nail-biting victory in the semi-final against New Zealand before defeating France to win last month's World Series final.
Five women's players - including Kogarah's Bienne Terita and Hurstvilles Bridget Clark - will be making their Summer Games debut in Paris.
Australia women have been drawn in Pool B where they will face Ireland, Great Britain and South Africa.
At just the age of 21, Bienne Terita already has garnered a wealth of experience in rugby. The outside back from Kogarah has already joined a select club of players to represent Australia in both 15-a-side and Sevens.
Her sharp rise can be traced back to the 2019 World Schools Sevens tournament, where Bienne was named captain as a 16 year old. Australia won tournament after a 21-12 victory over Japan in the final.
In 2022, Bienne debuted for Australia at the Malaga Sevens in Spain.
Bridget Clark from Hurstville who plays for the strong Burraneer Rugby Club was called into the Australian side for the 2024 Hong Kong Sevens. She showed her try-scoring prowess by running 50m to score in Australia's come-from-behind win over France in the bronze medal match.
Meanwhile, in the Mens team Southern Districts Rugby player and Tokyo Olympian Nathan Lawson, returns for his second Games.
Lawson debuted for Australia at the Tokyo Olympics and hasn't looked back. The Newington College product was born in Caringbah and first played the sport for his local team Burraneer Rugby Club.
Nathan, a loose forward, first represented Australia at U20s level in 2019. In his Tokyo Olympic debut Australia came in seventh place beating Canada, 26-7.
In Track Cycling Sutherland's Tom Cornish just missed the cut in the Team Sprint and said he was disappointed to miss selection "but sometimes its just not enough".
"Fortunately for me I've been selected as team reserve-this means Ill be travelling with the team to Paris and be ready to race in an emergency" he said
