NAIDOC Week in Bayside

Bayside libraries are showcasing First Nations authors in the lead up to NAIDOC Week that officially runs from Sunday 7 July to Sunday 14 July 2024.
NAIDOC Week is an opportunity honour and recognise the rich culture, history, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Bayside Council's NAIDOC Week celebrations include an official flag raising ceremony at the Botany Town Hall on Monday, 8 July at 10.30am.
Bayside Councils NAIDOC Week events include:
Libraries NAIDOC Storytime. During our regular Storytime sessions across all 6 branches we will read books written/illustrated by First Nations creators. These are held the week before NAIDOC as early literacy takes a break during school holidays.
NAIDOC Week Flag Raising Ceremony, Monday 8 July, 10.30am - 1pmNAIDOC Week flag raising ceremony at Botany Town Hall. There will be a Welcome to Country, raising of the flag and smoking ceremony. There will also be an opportunity to learn and participate in First Nations cultural activities and workshops. Morning tea will be provided.
Winter School Holiday Fun, Monday 8 July. 10.30am 12noon. Winter School Holiday Fun - NAIDOC art & play workshop - Eastgardens Library
Winter School Holiday Fun, Tuesday 9 July. Winter School Holiday Fun - NAIDOC Weaving workshop - Rockdale Library.
Family Fun Day Thursday 11 July from 10am - 2pm, Family Fun Day - Dharanggang Park Wolli Creek. Activities include: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performances, cultural workshops, children's story time with an Aboriginal Elder, Basketball workshop, lunch provided by Goanna Hut
NAIDOC Basketball workshop with Basketball NSW from 2pmWolli Creek.
Details: www.bayside.nsw.gov.au/
