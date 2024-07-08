Rugby Sevens women for Paris

There are three local based players in the teams that has been named by the Australian Olympic Committee in the rugby sevens squads for Paris 2024 - each team comprises 12 players.
The women's team enters Paris as the reigning World Series champions after a nail-biting victory in the semi-final against New Zealand before defeating France to win last month's World Series final.
Five women's players - including Kogarah's Bienne Terita and Hurstville's Bridget Clark - will be making their Summer Games debut in Paris.
Australia women have been drawn in Pool B where they will face Ireland, Great Britain and South Africa.
At just the age of 21, Bienne Terita already has garnered a wealth of experience in rugby. The outside back from Kogarah has already joined a select club of players to represent Australia in both 15-a-side and Sevens.
Her sharp rise can be traced back to the 2019 World Schools 7s tournament, where Bienne was named captain as a 16 year old. Australia won tournament with a 21-12 victory over Japan in the final, and Bienne was awarded the competition's most valuable player.
In 2022, Bienne debuted for Australia at the Malaga Sevens in Spain. Later that year she featured at the Canadian Sevens, scoring in the group stage match against Mexico.
Bridget Clark from Hurstville who plays for the strong Burraneer Rugby Club was called into the Australian side for the 2024 Hong Kong Sevens. She showed her try-scoring prowess by running 50m to score in Australia's come-from-behind win over France in the bronze medal match.
Meanwhile, in the Men's team Southern Districts Rugby player and Tokyo Olympian Nathan Lawson, returns for his second Games.
Lawson debuted for Australia at the Tokyo Olympics and hasn't looked back. The Newington College product was born in Caringbah and first played the sport for his local team Burraneer Rugby Club.
