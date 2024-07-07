Car enthusiasts take their wheels for a charity spin

From Sutherland Shire to the dirt road, Menai's Warren Braiding will rough it for a cause, taking his 1992 Holden Commodore for the ultimate adventure in the NSW Variety Bash.
With his friend and co-driver Greg Toms from Illawong, and fellow participant Mel Spikes, the pair will drive their 25-year-old cars through regional parts of Australia in support of Variety, a children's charity. In August, they will travel 7000 kilometres in Queensland, alongside about 100 other drivers.
"We will be visiting schools each day in our silly looking cars and outfits," Mr Braiding said. "Between our two cars we have raised $27,000 so far for Variety.
"On Sunday we travelled up to Morisset for a practice run. We actually have two cars twined up with fishing signage on both cars. There is the four of us with two cars. Ms Spikes from Tempe is the leader of the group as she has been in the bash for past five years and we have teamed up with her." The fourth participant is Wayne Robinson.
On their route, participants will visit local towns, and they will see how money raised goes towards a range of educational, health and mobility equipment provided to schools and organisations.
It's is not a race, rally or speed trial. The event is all about having fun, and there are plenty of festivities along the way including themed-nights and road games.
The Variety Bash started in 1985, when entrepreneur and adventurer Dick Smith took a group of intrepid motorists from Bourke to Bourketown in old cars, raising $250,000 for charity along the way. Dick had friends from all walks of life - from multi-millionaires to battlers - and the event was his idea of a great equaliser. Touted as "a drive in the outback with a few mates", Dick made sure everyone was on a level playing field - all cars had to be older than 30 years old and non-performance modified, a sentiment the Variety Bash retains today. Since the first event, more than $200 million has been raised, changing the lives of thousands of children across Australia.
