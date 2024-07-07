Car enthusiasts take their wheels for a charity spin

The Variety Bash started in 1985, when entrepreneur and adventurer Dick Smith took a group of intrepid motorists from Bourke to Bourketown in old cars, raising $250,000 for charity along the way. Dick had friends from all walks of life - from multi-millionaires to battlers - and the event was his idea of a great equaliser. Touted as "a drive in the outback with a few mates", Dick made sure everyone was on a level playing field - all cars had to be older than 30 years old and non-performance modified, a sentiment the Variety Bash retains today. Since the first event, more than $200 million has been raised, changing the lives of thousands of children across Australia.

