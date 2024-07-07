Demolition day

It wasn't as bad as the 2024 Anzac Day Round 8 debacle when the Red V went down 60-18 to the rampaging Roosters but the 40-12 Round 18 loss to the same team still wasn't a good result.
The Sydney Roosters ensured Jared Waerea-Hargreaves celebrated his milestone game in style on Sunday by downing the Dragons at Allianz Stadium.
The veteran prop became the foundation club's most capped player with 307 games, coming up with 143 run metres, six stitches in his head and a sin binning as the Roosters climbed to third.
The Roosters have now won 11 of their past 13 games against the Dragons.
The Roosters had the lead early and with three minutes remaining in the half the Dragons finally cracked the Roosters line when Jacob Liddle scurried over from dummy half and the sides went to the break with the home side ahead 14-6.
Having hung tough for much of the contest the Dragons started to capitulate finally running out of steam as Daniel Tupou racked up career try No.155 in the 66th minute and Sitili Tupouniua also scored with Sam Walker kicking his sixth goal to make the final score 42-12.
Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said it was disappointing at the back end of the game after they went with them for 55 minutes.
"I thought at the 55-minute mark and it was 14-12, we were going toe to toe with them, then a few things went against us, fatigue and lack of execution on our behalf .
"We are better than that and we need to take our medicine today and look at the positives for us, learn a bit from today and move on.
"I think we have made some good strides [since Anzac Day] but this is a journey for us," he said
"Rome wasn't built in a day. We've taken a step backwards today but we'll just keep punching next week."
The Dragons now travel to Brisbane on Saturday to face the Broncos who also are not travelling very well with both sides weakened by the loss of their Origin stars.
The Dragons have announced that Mathew Feagai has agreed to an extension that will see him remain with the club until at least the end of the 2026 season and have given a one-year contract extension to 33-year-old 220 gamer Jack de Belin.
