St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Future proofing career choice by upskilling

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 9 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW Loftus student and Engadine resident Junga (June) Mok is meeting the high demand for skilled workers in the early childhood education sector. Picture supplied
TAFE NSW Loftus student and Engadine resident Junga (June) Mok is meeting the high demand for skilled workers in the early childhood education sector. Picture supplied

Nearly half of one-year-old children and about 90 per cent of four-year-olds attend some form of early childhood education and care.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.