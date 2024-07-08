Future proofing career choice by upskilling

Nearly half of one-year-old children and about 90 per cent of four-year-olds attend some form of early childhood education and care.
The figures from the 2023 Australian Government Productivity Commission Report reveals the demand for skilled workers in the sector, is high, and is forecast to grow 22 percent by 2026.
As the NSW Government's recent $769 million pledge to build 100 preschools by 2027, TAFE NSW is delivering the hands-on training future educators need to gain employment.
Among the students taking advantage of strong career options, TAFE NSW Loftus student and Engadine resident Junga (June) Mok, studied a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care and recently landed a job at Sutherland Presbyterian Church Preschool.
"I feel so happy I'm able to help the local community," Mok said. "I'm proud to be part of a team that teaches and cares for children and their families, including those from non-English speaking backgrounds, children with developmental disabilities, and those affected by domestic violence. It's also a great pleasure and motivation for me to interact and collaborate with professionals in our local community. It's so rewarding.
"My Certificate III studies at TAFE NSW provided me with the fundamental knowledge I needed to educate and care for children. The combination of theory and practice, especially the play sessions offered by TAFE NSW, were a great help before going out into the real world of work. I look forward to completing my diploma this year."
TAFE NSW Chief Delivery Officer, Janet Schorer says TAFE NSW is committed to delivering a pipeline of skilled workers to meet the growing demand in Sutherland Shire. "Junga Mok is an example of the high-quality graduates TAFE NSW is training to meet the skills demand now and into the future," she said. "Over the next 10 years, more than nine out of 10 new jobs will require post-secondary qualifications. TAFE NSW is crucial not only for the future of the Sutherland Shire regional economy but also for providing people with skills for current and future job markets."
