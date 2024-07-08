Long wait for public toilet at Chivers Hill

The shopkeepers and business-owners of Chivers Hill shopping centre at Lugarno say they have waited long enough.
For more than ten years they have been requesting Georges River Council build a public toilet block next to the shopping centre's car park.
They are fed-up with seeing parents letting their children go to the toilet in the street outside the shops and in the carpark.
"I've seen kids weeing on garbage bins and trees," local architect Nicholas Christo said. "When your child is busting to go, where to you take them?"
Pamela of the Tara Hair Salon, Lugarno said, "I've seen parents let their kids go to the toilet on the street. People are then walking through it and into the shops. It's not healthy."
Jordon Taylor of Coffee Lounge Lugarno said, "We get people who aren't customers coming in and asking if we have a toilet. We reserve it for our customers but it is hard to say no."
Lugarno Pharmacy owner Warren Del-Grande has been at the shopping centre for 53 years and said the need for a public toilet has been talked about for years.
"Over the years it has created problems so that some shopkeepers allow the use of their own toilets in some cases," Mr Del-Grande said.
"Some of my customers are elderly and have incontinence. They come into the pharmacy busting. I can't tell them to get in their car and drive to the toilets in the park. They would wet themselves. It is embarrassing and inconvenient so in some cases I reluctantly allow them to use my toilet.
"The need for a public toilet block at Chivers Hill has been over-talked for at least 10 years and nothing gets done about it. The council has given us no specific reason why."
Lugarno resident Howard Courtney said, "This is a terminus for the bus drivers. They also need a public toilet as do the delivery people and the postman.
"It's a long way from anywhere here. The nearest public toilet is Evatt Park or Gannons Park."
The shopkeepers and business-owners met with the Georges River Mayor and General Manager two months ago to discuss the need for a public toilet in the shopping centre.
"They told us it would cost $350,000," Mr Christo said. "I've designed a public amenities block free-of-charge and believe it can be built for $100,000."
The council adopted it's 2024/2025 budget and Capital works program in June which is focused on renewal of existing assets.
"The investigation of a feasibility of a public amenity block at Chivers Hill is being undertaken and a future report with findings will be presented to Council," a council spokesperson said.
