Sharks in slide down NRL ladder

After the Gold Coast Titans withstood a furious Cronulla Sharks rally to hold on for a tense 20-16 victory in Coffs Harbour last week it continued a concerning trend.
Craig Fitzgibbon's side has now lost three in a row and five of their last six matches. They have dropped to fourth on the ladder after the Roosters defeated the Dragons on Sunday.
The Sharks now return home to the Shire to face the Wests Tigers at PointsBet Stadium on Friday night-there can surely be only one result.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.