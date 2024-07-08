Theatrical role in stage ensemble

A young Sutherland actor has joined the cast of a new production for Q Theatre's hallmark project, Originate, which is returning to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Selected from a competitive application process, pre-professional and emerging artists from Sydney (aged 18 and older, and who are within the first five years of their practice, are part of the cast.
Sutherland's Stephanie Laarakkers is among those set to take the stage this month with their new work, The Eternal Quest to Make Yourself Happy (Or Die Trying).
After completing the Adult Actors Beginners Course at Sydney Theatre School, Stephanie landed a role in the ensemble of The Appleton Ladies Potato Race (Arts Theatre Cronulla). Since then, she has undertaken voice and dialect lessons at the Actors Pulse drama classes.
Stephanie has been taking singing lessons for the past four years and violin lessons for six months and is studying Level 3 Improvisation at Improv Theatre Sydney. She says that Originate 2024 is the "best acting course I have ever taken".
The production she's in takes the audience on a theatrical journey across different eras and continents. When characters Van, Aisling and Lucy are forced to choose between the lives they dream of or conforming to what's expected of them, they seek comfort by immersing themselves in the film, Magna Dedito: The Great Surrender. Will the magic of cinema help them to slay their personal demons and seize their destinies?
The Eternal Quest to Make Yourself Happy (Or Die Trying) is the culmination of Q Theatre's Originate, a six-month theatre training program. Throughout this program, the Originate ensemble have had the opportunity to work with esteemed industry professionals including Anthony Brandon Wong (known for his roles in The Matrix, Little Fish, Queen of Oz and coaching Delta Goodrem and Magda Szubanski), Felicity Jurd (The Drover's Wife, Doctor Doctor and voice coach for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga) and the Q Theatre team to devise and bring this show to life.
It's on July 26-27. There is a free post-show Q&A on July 27 at 3.30pm.
July 26 - 7.30pm, July 27 - 2pm & 7.30pm and post-show Q&A July 27 - 3.30pm.
Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, Penrith.
