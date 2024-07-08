Rockdale Post Office to close

The Rockdale outlet of Australia Post will close in early September.
"Australia Post has made the difficult decision to close the Rockdale Post Shop from September 4 following a 20 per cent drop in customer visits over the past four years," an Australia Post spokesperson said.
"Customer visits are now well below the state average for New South Wales. "
"The Rockdale area is very well serviced with seven post offices within a 2.5 kilometre radius, including the Banksia Post office just one-kilometre away.
"Australia Post is currently in the process of engaging with key stakeholders and will notify our customers as soon as possible with further details."
Australia Post is looking to retain the Post Office boxes at the Rockdale store.
At the moment there are almost 600 licensed Post Office boxes that are currently leased and Australia post in negotiating to keep these at the Rockdale site.
There will be no job losses from the Rockdale closure.
There are currently six team members who are employed at the post office. They will be offered new roles at surrounding outlets or closer to home.
Bayside Council Mayor Bill Saravinovski branded the closure of the Rockdale Post Office as outrageous.
"We have lost banking services that have moved out of the area," Councillor Saravinovski said.
"There's the downturn in the economy and businesses are struggling.
"This is another nail in the coffin for the Rockdale Town Centre."
"I will be writing to Federal Member for Barton, Linda Burney and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese asking them to reverse the decision and keep the Rockdale Post Office open," he said.
