Graham Arnold celebrated with renaming of sports ground

The career of one of Australia's most celebrated football figures, Graham Arnold, was celebrated by Sutherland Shire Council with Canberra Road Oval, the ground on which he first developed his skills and love for the game officially renamed in his honour.
The oval, home to the Gwawley Bay Football Club, will now bear the name of one of the club's favourite sons, standing as permanent tribute to the career and achievements of the Australian Football Hall of Famer.
It is not an award of convenience, the oval is also overlooked with a plaque in honour of his late mother Fay and father Barry who were passionate supporters of the Gwawley Bay club.
The Socceroos coach was welcomed to the oval that now bears his name by former teammates, local footballers and fans as well as family members and friends drawn from a lengthy and accomplished career as both an Australian national player and coach.
Sutherland Shire Mayor, Councillor Carmelo Pesce, said he was delighted to officially rename the football oval in honour of Arnold.
"We're proud to honour Arnie's legacy at Gwawley Bay Football Club where he first laced up the boots and developed his love for the game that he has since given so much to as both a player and coach.
"It's important that our community honours the impact that our home-grown sporting talent has had on the global stage"
Socceroos' Head Coach, Graham Arnold said the occasion was a special moment for his entire family.
"This is a special place for the Arnolds - I've always said that Gwawley Bay Football Club was our second family - Mum and Dad were heavily involved with the club and many of the earliest memories of my childhood were here at this oval."
An emotional Arnold said it was a memorable day, it was actually his late mothers 91st birthday and also his daughter who was present at the celebration was due to give birth.
"This is where I grew up and developed my love for football, a place where I made lifelong friendships that have been so pivotal in both my playing and coaching career.
"I also actually started my coaching career here-in the All Age 13's- my mates asked me to help out - we came last and were the worst team in the Southern Hemisphere"
Mr Arnold said he was very grateful to everyone involved in renaming the oval and looked forward to young people from across the Sutherland Shire enjoying football here for many years to come.
