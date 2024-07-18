Does anyone remember?: Shire's forgotten road funding signs

Signs erected across the shire to promote government funding of road improvement projects remain in place many years later.
Some signs date back to stimulus funding during the Global Financial Crisis.
Does anyone remember what improvements were carried out, or even if they were?
Does anyone even notice these and a plethora of other roadside signs, many of which appear unnecessary and an environmental blight.
In at least one case - a supposed upgrade of Bates Drive at Kareela - wasn't even carried out.
Inquiries to the three levels of government by the Leader provided no answers as to why the signs have been forgotten.
A federal department of infrastructure and transport said, "The Australian Government's signage guidelines require all signage be removed at the completion of project construction".
"The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts is currently working with project funding recipients on improving processes to ensure expired signage is removed in a timely manner.
"Signage installation, maintenance and removal are the responsibility of project funding recipients - generally state or local governments depending on the specific project."
A Transport for NSW spokesman said its signs were "typically in place before, while and for up to a year after work is carried out".
The spokesman said no work had taken place on Bates Drive, Kareela "as the project is currently on hold".
"Transport for NSW has removed this sign, but will keep the community informed of any progress."
Other NSW Government signs remain.
A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said roadwork projects were often financed through a mix of grant funding sourced from other tiers of government.
"Grant funding provided by state or federal government agencies is often contingent upon signage being displayed on site acknowledging the government, government agency or program through which these funds have been sourced," he said.
"Council takes care to ensure it fulfils all obligations set out in grant funding arrangements, with the conditions of what signage must be installed and how long it must remain on display varying significantly between projects.
"Sutherland Shire Council is not responsible for the installation or removal of signage acknowledging grant funding for roadworks in instances where council is not the grant applicant."
