Dads set the scene for school bonding

In the aim of engaging fathers more in education, Bonnet Bay Public School hosted a successful 'Bangers and Bingo' night.
More than 100 dads and children were at the school recently for an evening of fun and games. The event highlighted the importance of engaging fathers in their child's school life.
They competed for prizes in bingo, ate sausage sandwiches and most importantly, interacted with their children under the school roof. It was part of a initiative called The Fathering Project, an evidence-based organisation that aims to promote positive fathering behaviours and fathers' engagement with their school-aged children.
The Fathering Project was founded in 2013, by Professor Bruce Robinson in Western Australia, with the aim of supporting fathers, and father figures, to be the best parent they can be so their children can thrive. Since then, it's expanded nationally across Australia.
Bonnet Bay Public School teacher Rebecca Harvey said the event was more than just an evening of entertainment. "It served as a powerful reminder of the positive impact that engaged fathers and father figures can have on children's educational experiences," she said. "Studies have shown that children whose fathers are actively involved in their education tend to perform better academically, have higher self-esteem, and exhibit fewer behavioural problems."
The idea was to foster strong connections between home and school. "Events like 'Bangers and Bingo' create a supportive community where children feel valued and encouraged," she said. "This sense of belonging and support is crucial for their overall development and well-being.
"The success of this event...also underscores the importance of schools organising similar events to strengthen family-school partnerships. Engaging fathers in education is not just beneficial; it's essential for the holistic development of our children."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.