Bamboo Body wins Business of the Year Advertising Feature

Bamboo Body won the Fashion category and the Business of the Year award at the 2024 Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards. Picture supplied

Walking away with the prestigious Business of the Year award was not what the team at Bamboo Body expected when they entered the Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards for the first time.



But after winning the Fashion category, they went on to compete against the other category winners and were presented with the top honours.

Elouise Danby, who founded Bamboo Body along with her sister Amanda Naess, said they were very surprised to win both awards.

"We are honoured and thrilled to have received these two awards," Elouise said.

"It means so much to all of us. The whole team puts in a lot of hard work every day and are willing to go above and beyond. They are committed to our products, the business and our customers so I feel that getting an award like this is some form of recognition of their efforts and it shows that what they do is meaningful and that people appreciate it.

"It has really lifted the team's spirit to be a part of a company that has won these awards and everyone in the team feels like they have contributed to us getting the awards as well, which is pretty special."

Bamboo Body was established in 2005 and offers a range of luxuriously soft, stylish and sustainable bamboo clothing, with a focus on everyday essentials.

Their purpose is to help their customers find clothes that make them look and feel their best, regardless of their size or age.



"Our philosophy from the start was eco-friendly fabrics and comfortable clothing that was accessible to everyone. We are proud to offer sizes XXS to 4XL," Elouise said.



The business, which operated purely in the online realm, opened a bricks and mortar retail store in September last year, due to customer demand.

"I feel like we are good at listening to our customers as we want them to feel like they are part of our business. We opened the showroom in Kirrawee because people wanted to be able to come and try on our clothes," Elouise said.

With a motto of 'look good, feel good, do good', every piece from Bamboo Body is ethically produced. Bamboo is also one of the world's most sustainable and renewable resources.



"The thing that people really fall in love with is the comfort factor of bamboo. It's soft, breathable and low-irritating, so it's just a delight to wear," Elouise said.

"It also offers sun protection and is certified UPF 50+ by ARPANSA."

The proudly female-owned and female-led business contributes their award success to their wonderful team, who are like a family, and the community who have supported their small business.



"We also want to thank the organisers of the awards, who did an amazing job. We had a really fantastic night at the presentation evening and enjoyed meeting new people and hearing about other businesses in the Shire. It's a really fun opportunity and we are just grateful to be a part of it," Elouise said.



"The awards also can't go ahead without the sponsors. We really think it's a great initiative to have these awards and these opportunities, and without the sponsors it wouldn't be possible."

The Bamboo Body showroom is located at 12/398 The Boulevarde, Kirrawee, where you will see their brand-new trophies proudly on display.