Free NAIDOC Week event for the whole family

A highlight will be an appearance by Big Noyz, the acclaimed Aboriginal hip-hop artist, who has graced the stage as the opening act for tours alongside Sydney Yungins, Naughty By Nature, and NWA's Most Wanted. His track Run the Ball Up skyrocketed to fame on YouTube and went viral on TikTok in 2023. The song further cemented its place in history as the soundtrack to Australia's FIFA Women's World Cup victory and became an anthem for NRL fans nationwide.