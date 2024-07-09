Free NAIDOC Week event for the whole family

There is a free NAIDOC Week event at Blakehurst High School on July 10, with cultural performances, food stalls and plenty of entertainment for the whole family.
3Bridges is once again collaborating with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff and community. This year's theme is 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud.'
There will be cultural showcases including a traditional Corroboree performance, workshops, rides and fun for the kids including bubble soccer.
The 3Bridges Youth and Family day is on from 10am-3pm. The welcome to country and the smoking ceremony begin at 10.15am.
A highlight will be an appearance by Big Noyz, the acclaimed Aboriginal hip-hop artist, who has graced the stage as the opening act for tours alongside Sydney Yungins, Naughty By Nature, and NWA's Most Wanted. His track Run the Ball Up skyrocketed to fame on YouTube and went viral on TikTok in 2023. The song further cemented its place in history as the soundtrack to Australia's FIFA Women's World Cup victory and became an anthem for NRL fans nationwide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.