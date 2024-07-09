St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Baptist church proposed for part of new Inaburra Preschool building at Menai

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
July 10 2024 - 8:30am
Innaburra Preschool moved to 593 Old Illawarra Road, Menai earlier this year after 42 years at Bangor. Picture DA
The upper level of Inaburra Preschool at Menai will be repurposed as a Baptist church under plans lodged with Sutherland Shire Council.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

