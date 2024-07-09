Baptist church proposed for part of new Inaburra Preschool building at Menai

The upper level of Inaburra Preschool at Menai will be repurposed as a Baptist church under plans lodged with Sutherland Shire Council.
A development application (DA) said the proposed development would provide "a multifaceted community hub that supports both early childhood education and religious activities, serving the dual purpose of meeting local childcare needs and providing a space for communal and Christian gatherings".
Inaburra Preschool moved to 593 Old Illawarra Road, Menai earlier this year after 42 years at Bangor.
The building is currently approved entirely as a childcare centre for 155 children, but at present caters for only 60 children a day.
The DA said it was proposed to re-purpose the upper level as a place of public worship (church).
"The ground level will remain as a childcare centre for 88 children and will also provide for a shared main pedestrian access to the remaining childcare area and the church facilities above," the DA said.
"The upper level alterations will involve a small floor area extension and a new fit-out to enable an auditorium space for up to 150 people and various offices and other amenities.
"These changes aim to enhance the functionality of the space for its new purpose while ensuring compatibility with the building's original architectural style.
"The north facing upper level outdoor area will be generally retained as existing, other than the addition of a small lounge area room at the southern end of the space.
"The outdoor area will be used as per the operational management plan requirements and will support community activities like Sunday services, play groups and youth groups, thereby enriching the site's communal appeal and practical use."
The DA seeks a variation to the maximum building height development standard for the site from nine metres to 10.9 metres to allow construction of "a minor upper storey infill component".
