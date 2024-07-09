Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: A bad budget for NSW

Investment after inflation in both hospitals and schools was cut for the second year in a row. This is already impacting hospitals and schools. For example, Labor's cuts have seen March quarter elective surgeries down 6.6% from the same quarter last year and down 13.9% on the December quarter; the number of patients spending less than four hours in emergency departments is the lowest since 2010; and there's a 16.9% increase in the number of people leaving emergency departments without treatment.