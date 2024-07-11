NAIDOC Week at Blakehurst High School

A community day was organised at Blakehurst High School this week for NAIDOC Week.
Hosted by 3Bridges, the event on July 10 was a collaboration between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff and community.
Traditional performances, creative workshops and entertainment were among the highlights, plus a welcome to country and a smoking ceremony, symbolising the 2024 theme of NAIDOC Week, 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud.' Aboriginal hip-hop artist Big Noyz also made a musical appearance.
National NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia in the first week of July each year, to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.