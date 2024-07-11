High level scout awards

Ethan started his scouting journey in early 2015 by joining the Cub Scout section at 1st Heathcote Scout Group. He moved up to Scouts in 2016 and then to Venturer Scouts in 2020, becoming unit leader in 2021. He has played an active role at 1st Heathcote Scout Group, including attending attending several leadership courses. He has also volunteered at Heathcote Scout Camp.