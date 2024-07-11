High level scout awards

A gruelling canoe trip battered by extreme weather was part of the journey that led two scouts to the award winners' podium.
Two members of 1st Heathcote Venturer Scout Unit, won Queen's Scout Awards for their achievements. Ethan Griffiths organised a 64 kilometre round trip canoe expedition on the Kangaroo River from Bendeela to Tallowa Dam on the NSW south coast in 2023, co-led with Angus Wheatley.
Their four-day expedition was confronted by extreme heat and torrential downpours, and the pair was forced to make critical decisions to bring their group home safe.
Both received their awards from NSW Governor Margaret Beazley at Government House in Sydney. The Queen's Scout Award aims to widen the interests and knowledge of Venturer Scouts (aged 14-17) by encouraging them to push their personal limits. It involves a broad range of activities requiring extensive pre-planning and determination. It includes a focus on outdoor adventure skills (core scouting skills including camping and bushcraft) and special interest areas including performing arts and STEM.
Ethan started his scouting journey in early 2015 by joining the Cub Scout section at 1st Heathcote Scout Group. He moved up to Scouts in 2016 and then to Venturer Scouts in 2020, becoming unit leader in 2021. He has played an active role at 1st Heathcote Scout Group, including attending attending several leadership courses. He has also volunteered at Heathcote Scout Camp.
Angus joined 1st Heathcote Scout Group as a Scout in 2016, moved up into Venturer Scouts in 2020 and became unit leader in late 2022. He attended the 25th Australian Jamboree in 2019 and has been a regular at scouting events.
The pair were two of 29 venturer scouts receiving their Queen's Scout Award. Other recipients of Queen's Scout Awards from Sutherland Shire were Morgan Power and Samuel Schembri of 1st Caringbah Scout Gorup and Phoebe Soars of 1st Lilli Pilli Scout Group.
