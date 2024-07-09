Cronulla home offers luxury, style and innovation

House of the Week - Sutherland
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Beautifully designed, this Cronulla home oozes style both inside and outside.
Listing agent Suzanne Hibberd of Abode Property Agents said renowned professionals thoughtfully curated the home.
"This includes Martin Urakawa of Urakawa Jenkins Architects, Van Der Meer Consulting for structure and civil engineering, and landscaping by Tanya Wood Architects," Suzanne said.
"The full brick concrete construction incorporates a substantial 220 square metres of off-form reinforced concrete."
Boasting a bespoke kitchen with Elba marble benchtops, Miele appliances and a discreet walk-in pantry. The home also has timeless and durable elements like Blackbutt timber wall lining and accents, Azul Tundra marble floors, and striking Yakasugi burnt timber external cladding.
There are three generous bedrooms with custom joinery robes and plush pure wool carpet, including a deluxe en suite in the main bedroom with expansive windows overlooking the garden surrounds.
Two outdoor spaces offer a sheltered courtyard adjacent to the kitchen for entertaining and a rear space with designer landscaping and spa. Outside you will also find an extensive landscaped green roof and planting for enhanced thermal comfort and aesthetic appeal.
Completing the property is an oversized single garage with epoxy flooring and additional off-street parking.
"The home is in close proximity to Cronulla's pristine beaches, schools, cafes, restaurants and transport links," Suzanne said.
