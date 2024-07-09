Bexley North's new community battery launched

A new 267kWh community battery energy storage system has been launched in Bexley North.
Built by Ausgrid, the community battery and will support energy security and grid reliability, putting downward pressure on electricity bills and easing pressure on the grid.
While one in three Australian households have already embraced rooftop solar and are accessing cleaner and cheaper energy, less than 1 in 40 households have battery storage.
This program is about empowering communities to share in the renewable energy Transformation.
The Federal Government is rolling out more than 400 community batteries across the country.
This is part of the Federal Government's Reliable Renewables plan is transforming Australia's energy system to a reliable 82 per cent renewable grid by 2030, supported by gas, storage and transmission.
The rollout of community batteries is vital in making sure everyone can share the benefits of renewable energy by storing rooftop solar energy during the day and dispatching at night where it's needed.
The battery will also be connected to an electric vehicle (EV) charger, so local residents and visitors can use solar generated in the area to charge their electric cars.
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said it would play an important role in helping households access cleaner, cheaper energy and increasing grid resilience.
"It's incredibly exciting to deliver a community battery for Bexley North today, our Reliable Renewables plan is bringing cleaner, cheaper reliable renewable energy to communities across the country," Mr Bowen said.
Member for Barton and Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said the Bexley North battery is a win for residents of Bexley North, and Barton.
"Not only will the battery help residents benefit from cleaner, cheaper renewable energy, it is a beautiful piece of street art," Ms Burney said.
"Amanda Longbottom is a talented local Indigenous artist, and this new artwork is sure to become a local icon."
