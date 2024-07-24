St George letters: 'Ridiculous' closure of Rockdale Post Office

I happened to be in Oatley on Tuesday 4 June when the first of these Storytimes was being held. I sat next to a grandmother and quietly asked her if she knew about the Rainbow Storytime. She said she did not. In fact, there appeared to be all grandparents there. The librarian had a sheet that she referred to whilst conducting the Storytime and the book she was reading to the children was about "Love" - no harm in that. She then got up and handed each child a brightly, coloured scarf and the children all stood and followed her in using the scarf and waving it in the air and exclaiming 'love'. I only stayed for a short while and it was evident that the children and their grandparents/carers had absolutely NO IDEA that this 'love' theme had anything to do with Pride Month. I stood outside for a while and listened to the lady leading the children in a 'song' with words to the effect "Mum loves Dad"; "Grandma loves Grandpa"; Dad loves Dad etc. The children sang "We love Mum, I love Dad" etc etc. The whole thing was quite banal and any attempt to recognise Pride Month was totally absent. Our point, as stated to GRC, is that this whole exercise fell completely flat and we asked 'why is GRC so hell-bent on 'barking up this tree?'.