Spacious family haven in Bexley

House of the Week - St George
Bed 6 | Bath 3 | Car 4
If you're looking for a home with enough space for a large family, this double-brick haven in Bexley's coveted southern side, may tick all the right boxes.
It even features a self-contained studio perfect for guest accommodation, multi-generational living or a home-plus-income setup.
Listing agent Theo Law of Mclaws Property said the home is a reliable investment that ensures quality and durability for years to come.
"It offers unparalleled comfort and an ideal family lifestyle," Theo said.
The property features a welcoming grand entrance foyer, spacious bedrooms - most with built-in wardrobes and access to a balcony, as well as sleek bathrooms with high-quality fixtures - the main with a spa bath.
Be impressed by the timber eat-in kitchen that is flooded with natural light and includes a breakfast bar, quality appliances and stone benchtops.
The backyard presents a private oasis perfect for entertaining and there is a double lock-up garage plus two parking spots.
"The property is located close to local shops, schools, and public transport," Theo said.
Kogarah train station is 1.2km (16 mins), the bus route 446 to St George Hospital and Roselands Mall is 50m (1 min), Seaforth Park is 650m (9 mins) and Bexley Public School is 1.2km (17 mins) away (approximately).
