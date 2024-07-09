Three men arrested after firearm allegedly produced at Penshurst Park

Three men have been arrested after a firearm was allegedly produced Penshurst Park.
About 1.20pm today (Tuesday, July 9), officers attached to St George Police Area Command were called to Penshurst Park, on Cambridge Street, after reports a man was allegedly seen carrying a firearm.
Police were told the man left in a red utility, and subsequently commenced a search of the area.
Just after 1.30pm, officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped the red utility on King Georges Road.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located and seized a prohibited firearm.
The male driver and his two male passengers, all aged 19, were arrested and taken to Kogarah Police Station where they are assisting police with inquiries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
