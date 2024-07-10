$153,000 in Georges River community grants now available

$153,000 in grants available to Georges River businesses, residents and community groups
Applications are now open for Round 1 of Georges River Council's Community Grants and Micro Grants 2024-2025.
Local businesses, residents, and community organisations are invited to apply for a share of $153,000 worth of funding until applications close on August 16.Workshops and information sessions are available to assist with the application process.
Community Grants enable organisations to deliver projects that meet identified community needs in the Georges River area and encourage community participation and inclusion.
Community Grants 2024-2025 Round 1 has two categories, Small Projects for grants up to $10,000, and Major Projects, with grants of up to $25,000 available for each successful applicant. New to this grant round is a 'Better Together' campaign sub-category within Small Projects, which will fund community organisations to deliver anti-racism projects.
Micro Grants 2024-2025 Round 1 will fund residents, groups, organisations and businesses to support community wellbeing, innovation and social change through grassroots initiatives. Micro Grants of up to $1,000 are available.
Applicants are encouraged to attend a workshop or information session of their choice to learn more about eligibility and application requirements. The Grants Help Hub includes all upcoming initiatives to register for, as well as useful training and resources for preparing your grant application.
For more information and to book sessions, visit Council's Grants Help Hub page.
