11 reports a week: Snapshot of domestic violence scourge in the shire

Gymea Community Aid and Information Services currently supports 24 clients from a migrant and refugee background for case management of domestic violence.



Orana NSW Inc provides a Women's Health Centre and Domestic Violence Safety and Healing Caseworkers. Orana is currently supporting 35 women in case management between premises at Gymea and Sutherland



Crossroads Community Care Centre provide transitional housing for women and children, as well as support for clients from complex trauma backgrounds and those with family safety concerns. Crossroads caseworkers are currently assisting 38 female clients.



The Family Co operate at Jannali and provide caseworkers, legal and court appearance support, targeted early intervention programs to families, and services for young people. The Family Co. report a combined number of referrals across Sutherland and St George LGAs, received from NSW Police totals 4486 in 2023.

