11 reports a week: Snapshot of domestic violence scourge in the shire

An average of 11 domestic violence incidents are reported every week in Sutherland Shire, with Caringbah, Cronulla and Miranda having the highest numbers.
Most occur in homes and the peak times are weekend afternoons and evenings and weekday evenings.
A snapshot of the local impact of the national crisis has been provided in a staff report to Sutherland Shire Council.
In 2023, a total of 583 domestic violence related assaults were recorded in the shire by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.
"The five-year trend in incidents is ranked as stable, with a 14.8 per cent reduction in incidents over the past two years, as 684 incidents reported in 2021," the report said.
"Data shows the highest number of alleged offenders are male with 147 reports, 74 alleged offenders were female. Eight were believed to have been of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent.
"The most common premises for domestic violence related assault were private residential addresses, with 503 reports. Highest number of reports come from Caringbah, Cronulla and Miranda.
"The peak times of the week for reports to police for domestic violence related assaults are Saturday afternoons and evening, Sunday afternoons and evenings and weekday evenings."
The report said 406 breaches of apprehended violence orders, 800 breach of bail conditions, 887 reports of intimidation, stalking and harassment and 280 reports of sexual assault were reported in the 2023 period.
"St George and Sutherland Domestic Violence Service of NSW Health have received 75 referrals in the 2023-2024 financial year for women and children," the report said.
"This service currently has a caseload of 210 clients across the St George and Sutherland region.
"Fifty per cent of women referred to this service have experienced recent non-fatal strangulation.- Sutherland Shire Council report
"Fifty per cent of women referred to this service have experienced recent non-fatal strangulation.
"Council is a key stakeholder Sutherland Shire Domestic Violence Committee, who report over 473 clients presenting to their combined services over the 2023-2024 financial year period.
"Council meets monthly with all service providers who are part of this Committee, which includes NSW Police, NSW Health, NSW Department of Communities and Justice."
The report said 17 community service providers operated in the shire, offering various supports for community members experiencing domestic and family violence.
"This includes case management, counselling, housing, support groups, legal advice, court support, early intervention (prevention), financial advice and mediation.
"These organisations receive multiple sources of funding from NSW Department of Communities and Justice, financial support from Council via the annual grants and subsidies program and charitable donations.
"Council officers work closely with various service providers to build capacity and strengthen supports where available."
The report said key local organisations and the services they provided included:
The report said numerous service providers were working to support families, counsel offenders, and prevent future incidents of family violence by supporting young people.
They included Enough is Enough, Top Blokes Foundation, Interrelate, Project Youth and Headspace.
The report said Frontline services reported the increasing cost of living, specifically housing costs within the Shire, as a hindrance in providing long term support to domestic violence victims, as often individuals need to move to another local government area which has more affordable housing.
"Additionally, charitable organisations, providing short term accommodation for women and children escaping violent situations, currently have age limited constraints for male children and young male adults requiring support," the report said.
"A similar constraint exists for male victims of domestic violence, as there are currently no local male specific accommodation options or services within the Sutherland LGA.
"These opportunities include working closely with the NSW Government to raise awareness of a new NSW Crimes Legislation Amendment (Coercive Control) Act 2022.
"In May 2024, to acknowledge Domestic Violence Awareness Month, council launched new community announcement videos on coercive control in partnership with the Sutherland Shire Domestic Violence Committee.
"These videos will continue to be publicly available via council's webpage and YouTube channels, and requests have been received from NSW Communities and Justice to use these resources more broadly."
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.