St George letters: Now is not the time for a council merger

Last Georges River Council meeting saw an example of how not to create a new amalgamated council. Mayor Sam Elmir, proposed via a Mayoral Minute, that our council should take over a portion of Canterbury Bankstown Council and all of the previous Rockdale Council. Mayor Bill from Bayside was in the gallery, but residents were not certain if he was there for this or the sports body wanting access to more parks for their sports group.
A majority of GRRRP, Labor and Ben Wang (Independent) rejected the proposal with a spirited call for us to get on with the business of delivering better services to our ratepayers with only 2.5 months to the next council elections. Hurstville Council's motto, With Wisdom and Courage, came to mind.
While there was merit in the mayor's argument there was neither a ground swell from our community nor that of Canterbury Bankstown nor Bayside. I recall that nine years ago 62 per cent of Hurstville and over 80 per cent of Kogarah rejected the proposed amalgamation of their councils by the Liberal government and the intervening time has seen most of the promised benefits evaporate like smoke
In 1890 Ald Joseph Curruthers [later Premier of NSW] proposed the Elmir idea. A wise old man JB Carroll (known as the Father of Kogarah) responded "Maybe in the future, but not yet". We really need to learn the art of the deal.
At the regular council meeting June 24, the Mayor put forward a motion to adjust the boundaries of Georges River Council (GRC) to incorporate former Rockdale, and a small segment of Canterbury-Bankstown Council.
The local government area would be expanded. Similar happened in 2016, during a forced amalgamation, there were many changes. No benefits eventuated as were promised by then Premier Baird.
If GRC is to consider, a change of boundaries or an amalgamation, when will the ratepayers be consulted? The Mayor has taken the step to propose writing to the state government for such an amalgamation.
Whilst the Mayor points to some funding sources, for this boundary changes/amalgamation, I recall the rates harmonisation calculations, when rates were increased substantially in 2019. And that was followed by a Special Rates Variation/Special Variation because there wasn't enough funding for the forced amalgamation.
Let's not forget this recent 'lesson'. We can't ask ratepayers for more funds, so the Council can propose new boundaries.
I wrote to opposition leader Minns ALP NSW in the dwindling years of Berejiklian Perrottet reign. The M5 from King Georges Road to General Holmes Drive was always toll free. Then a toll which diverted many large vehicles to Bexley CBD. A dangerous mess. I wrote to Chris Minns who replied a change of Government would sort this. Well we are still awaiting the sort?
Re 'People over dogs' (Leader, June 5) since so many people do have their dogs illegally off-lead, why does council not seem to be able to fine these people? They are not happy with evidence in photos or videos ? What is the process? We should not be constantly harrassed by dogs off lead especially when they are not trained at all and/or are very snappy.
Many thanks to to George's River Council for rectifying the trees in Montgomery Street, Kogarah.
The trees have been in a very poor state for the past few years and were planted by the old Kogarah Council. The dead trees have been replaced with healthy young trees and the old ones have been nurtured back to good health by the Garden staff at Georges River Council.
Many thanks to all involved.
