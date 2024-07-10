St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George letters: Now is not the time for a council merger

July 10 2024 - 11:30am
A proposal by Georges River to create a St George Council taking in the former Rockdale local government area and part of Canterbury-Bankstown has failed.
Should we take over Rockdale Council? Not now

Last Georges River Council meeting saw an example of how not to create a new amalgamated council. Mayor Sam Elmir, proposed via a Mayoral Minute, that our council should take over a portion of Canterbury Bankstown Council and all of the previous Rockdale Council. Mayor Bill from Bayside was in the gallery, but residents were not certain if he was there for this or the sports body wanting access to more parks for their sports group.

