A hospitable cook-up for a culinary event

It was this school's version of My Kitchen Rules or Masterchef - and judges were not disappointed.
St Aloysius College Cronulla recently hosted a culinary event showcasing the talents of 53 Year 12 students who are cooking up success in hospitality.
On the first night of the two-day event and under the expert guidance of Executive Chef at Sea Level Cronulla, Chris Russo, and Head Chef of Kin at Burraneer, Huon Muntz, students collaborated to prepare a three-course meal. The following night continued the culinary journey with an Italian and Thai menu. Head Chef at Giro Osteria Cronulla, Paata, and Alphabet St Cronulla chefs Mae and Jue, took the helm.
These executive chefs, and 140 guests from the community gave students with the opportunity to work alongside industry specialists and hone their skills. Students worked in two teams: the black team and the red team. After each part of the menu, the customers-comprised of parents, Father James, Father Rex, Brother John and Joe Natale, owner of the Natale Group, and invited guests had to decide which dish they liked best with alternate serves for entrée, main, and dessert. The black team won by a very small margin.
Students study hospitality at the college under the educational guidance of their hospitality teachers Yvette Kennedy, Sara Gamsaragan and Lisa Sampson.
Sydney Catholic Schools Education Officer - Vocational Education, Mark Bancks, said the event more was more than presenting cooking skills. 'It was an educational experience that allowed students to work in a professional kitchen environment, learning from some of the best in the industry," he said. "The success of the event not only highlighted the talents of the students but also underscored the importance of industry partnerships in education."
