A new Greek restaurant has arrived at Brighton-Le-Sands

Family is what influences the chef's drive and passion for food creation. "My mum, Eleni remains my biggest inspiration for cooking, my career and the way I continue to approach, appreciate and respect Greek food, especially over the past 30 years of cooking," Mr Conistis said. "It's my way of thanking her and all the amazing Greek mums and yiayias through this new journey of Greek food at Ammos, and my Renaissance of Greek cuisine."