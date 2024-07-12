A new Greek restaurant has arrived at Brighton-Le-Sands

What do you think of when Greek food comes to mind? Popular responses may include lamb, Greek salad and lots of lemon. All this a diner will find at the latest Greek restaurant to arrive at Brighton-Le-Sands. Add a dash of coastal living, and you're pretty much as close as you can be taste-wise to the Mediterranean.
New to swing its doors open in the suburb is Ammos Brighton, the latest venue headed up by Peter Conistis. Opening on July 12, this elevated modern Greek restaurant from the chef and restaurateur is situated at the Novotel.
"At Ammos I can't wait to showcase produce sourced from all over Greece alongside the amazing produce available on our doorstep, within this beautiful space," Mr Conistis said. "With the seafood station right by the restaurant's entry, to the mezze station in the middle of the dining room. It's been a thrill to have rediscovered dishes almost forgotten throughout Greece over the years."
Family is what influences the chef's drive and passion for food creation. "My mum, Eleni remains my biggest inspiration for cooking, my career and the way I continue to approach, appreciate and respect Greek food, especially over the past 30 years of cooking," Mr Conistis said. "It's my way of thanking her and all the amazing Greek mums and yiayias through this new journey of Greek food at Ammos, and my Renaissance of Greek cuisine."
The kitchen team will be led by executive chef James Roberts, who was most recently head chef of Ploos at The Rocks, Sydney. He has worked with Mr Conistis for a large portion of his 20-year career, across venues including Omega and Alpha. Venue Manager Kosta Lambroglou joins the team from Alpha, having previously worked at Felix and Mr Wong.
Expect full flavour and heightened Greek cuisine - lovely cuts of lamb, a specialist saganaki station, mezze bar and cold cuts from Sydney's celebrated producers. The menu has been designed to reflect modern Greek dining with highlights including thesauri ossetra caviar with Hellenic garnishes, LP mortadella, dakos and Greek pickles, quail avgolemono soup, poached breast and egg, shellfish saganaki, kritharaki and spinach with ouzo crema, fire roasted whole lobster, and a la greque butter, whole beast butchery aged pork brizola with apple tzatziki, and loukoumades with spiced honey and halva ice cream.
Demonstrating a new take on Greek lamb, the menu includes a dedicated section with cuts and cooking styles not previously seen in Sydney, including sovereign lamb tomahawk with celeriac skordalia and lemon; margra lamb whole sirloin (bone in) served with panada; pot roasted Margra lamb neck with moussaka flavours.
The wine list has been curated by award-winning sommelier John Clancy, who has sourced 25 per cent of the wine list directly from Greece. The portfolio includes Australia's top producers as well as lesser known Greek varietals including, Savatiano, Thrapsathiri and Malagousia. The beverage program also heroes ouzo, with a trolley circulating the venue.
The 160-seat venue has been designed by DS17's Paul Papadopoulos with a large terrace offering views directly out across the bay. The interiors fuse classic coastal elegance with a contemporary design - a neutral colour palette with touches of green and marble adds a sense of warmth and grecian style.
Ammos Brighton will be open Wednesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner.
