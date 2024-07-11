When Olympians make music together

With the Paris Olympics starting soon, it's good timing this event a little closer to home, is also around the corner.
Olympic and Commonwealth Games representative, and commentator, Peter Hadfield, is playing in a jazz and blues band this month. On July 20, he's playing a gig called 'Olympic Sounds' at live music venue The Brass Monkey, Cronulla.
His band 'Johnny Rudge' (Mr Hadfield plays guitar) will be joined by another Australian Olympian, 400 metre representative Paul Greene, who competed in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and is a full-time professional musician. The singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist has released nine albums and has been an ARIA finalist for Best Blues and Roots Album. He performed with the Australian band Ghostwriters with drummer Rob Hirst (Midnight Oil) and bassist Rick Grossman (ex-Hoodoo Gurus) and fronted 80's rock icons Spy v Spy. He recently released a new single, Bring You My Love.
Mr Hadfield represented Australia in the Decathlon at the 1980 Moscow and 1984 Los Angeles Games, and has been a media commentator. After studying guitar with jazz guitarist George Golla throughout his teens, he "kept the guitar in its case" during his athletic career but renewed the passion.
Joining Greg Allen, a chemistry academic on bass guitar, Antony Gullick, a classic motorcycle connoisseur on keyboards and drummer, Warren Trout, the band will play an eclectic mix of jazz and blues, from Wes Montgomery, George Benson, Eric Clapton, Pat Metheney, The Beatles and Santana. "A bit of something for everyone," Mr Hadfield said.
