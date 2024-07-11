When Olympians make music together

His band 'Johnny Rudge' (Mr Hadfield plays guitar) will be joined by another Australian Olympian, 400 metre representative Paul Greene, who competed in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and is a full-time professional musician. The singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist has released nine albums and has been an ARIA finalist for Best Blues and Roots Album. He performed with the Australian band Ghostwriters with drummer Rob Hirst (Midnight Oil) and bassist Rick Grossman (ex-Hoodoo Gurus) and fronted 80's rock icons Spy v Spy. He recently released a new single, Bring You My Love.

