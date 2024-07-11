Young musicians impress

The three St George and Sutherland Shire Youth Music Awards winners have been announced.
This year marked the 32nd awards, with the finals concert held at Sutherland Arts Theatre on July 5.
In the performance section, the $1000 winner was Como's Ashley Dicker, 17, on tenor saxophone. In the composition section the winner of the SMC Banksia Award ($600) for Young Composers 2024 was Bexley's Orin Kim Narushima, 17. The first prize ($600) winner of the SMC Waratah Award for Young Composers 2024 was Sylvania's Edmund Huang, 16.
Other finalists are included in the photo gallery.
