Young musicians impress

In the performance section, the $1000 winner was Como's Ashley Dicker, 17, on tenor saxophone. In the composition section the winner of the SMC Banksia Award ($600) for Young Composers 2024 was Bexley's Orin Kim Narushima, 17. The first prize ($600) winner of the SMC Waratah Award for Young Composers 2024 was Sylvania's Edmund Huang, 16.