Weekend roadworks at President Avenue, Kogarah

Major roadworks will take place at President Avenue between Traynor Avenue and O'Connell Street , Kogarah this weekend as part of the M6 Stage 1 works.
Works will include installing two sections of a pedestrian and cyclist bridge over President Avenue.
Other works will be pavement resurfacing on President Avenue between West Botany Street and Traynor Avenue and O'Connell Street, excavating trenches to access and upgrade of the underground watermain on O'Connell Street and President Avenue.
President Avenue will be reduced to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound between Lachal Avenue and Crawford Road for the majority of the weekend.
However, President Avenue will be temporarily closed between West Botany Street and O'Connell Street from 8pm on Saturday, July 13 to 5:30am on Sunday, July 14 to install the main section of the bridge.
There will be no right turn from President Avenue or Green Lane onto West Botany Street.
Traffic delays will occur along President Avenue during the weekend. Motorists can use alternate routes such as The Grand Parade, Princes Highway, Ramsgate Road and Barton Street.
Reduced speed limits, stop-go signage and boom gates will be used to manage traffic flow. Please slow down and allow extra travel time.
There will be no right turn from Oakdale Avenue onto President Avenue. There will be a temporary closure of O'Connell Street at the intersection of President Avenue. Residential access will be available via Banks Street.
Moorefield Avenue and Civic Avenue will be temporarily closed at the intersection of President Avenue. Residential access remains available via Annette Avenue.
Footpath access remains available around work areas and along the northern side of President Avenue between West Botany Street and Crawford Road for the majority of the weekend.
Pedestrian and cyclists can expect delays and may be asked to wait by traffic controllers during the bridge installation.
Bus services will remain available during the weekend. Temporary changes to bus routes and existing bus stop locations on President Avenue and O'Connell Street will be in place.
