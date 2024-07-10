St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Weekend roadworks at President Avenue, Kogarah

July 10 2024 - 2:30pm
President Avenue will be temporarily closed between West Botany Street and O'Connell Street from 8pm on Saturday, July 13 to 5:30am on Sunday, July 14.
Major roadworks will take place at President Avenue between Traynor Avenue and O'Connell Street , Kogarah this weekend as part of the M6 Stage 1 works.

