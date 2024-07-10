Georges River Councils awards $164000 in community grants

A total of $164,477 has been shared by 18 community organisations in Round 2 of Georges River Council's Community Grants program.
The grants will go to support a range of projects across various sectors including disability, arts and culture and mental health and wellbeing.
Seven major projects received $89,144 in funding, while the remaining 11 smaller projects received $75,333.
Projects were evaluated based on their social, cultural, economic, and environmental benefits, as well as the applicant organisation's capacity to manage and deliver the project successfully.
Successful applications were chosen for their alignment with Council's Community Strategic Plan, and other plans and strategies such as the Disability Inclusion Action Plan and Social Justice Charter.
Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir said: "It's with great pleasure that Council has awarded these grants to a range of projects and initiatives across the Georges River local government area.
"Through the program, Council continues its commitment to supporting local not-for-profit community groups and organisations to address priority community needs. Past grant-funded projects have proven the positive and lasting impact Council's Community Grants program has had on our community.
"I'd like to congratulate our Round 2 grant recipients and I look forward to hearing more about the outcomes of these projects," Councillor Elmir said.
To keep up to date about future grant rounds and Council's grant capacity building, please subscribe to the council's Grants e-newsletter or visit its Grants and Sponsorship webpage.
More information on three of our grant recipients can be found below:
