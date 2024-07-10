St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Georges River Councils awards $164000 in community grants

July 10 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir and Councillors, centre, with some of the recipients of Round 2 Georges River Council's Community Grants Program.
Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir and Councillors, centre, with some of the recipients of Round 2 Georges River Council's Community Grants Program.

A total of $164,477 has been shared by 18 community organisations in Round 2 of Georges River Council's Community Grants program.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.