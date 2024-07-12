Call for urgent action on Hurstville CBD traffic congestion

Nightmare traffic congestion in Hurstville is posing safety hazards and affecting business, Georges River Council was told last month.
Cathleen Wang, owner of JW Realty on Forest Road said traffic conditions were particularly bad on weekends.
She was speaking in support of a Notice of Motion by Councillor Nancy Liu asking for the council to look at solutions for easing traffic congestion in Hurstville's CBD.
"I have spent considerable time here for business, shopping, and other daily activities and I don't think I am alone in experiencing the traffic congestion and difficulties, particularly on Saturdays, which can pose safety hazards, affect local business prospects and reduce overall productivity," Ms Wang said.
"We understand that this type of problem cannot be easily solved overnight. It requires professional study, extensive public consultations with local businesses and communities, and communication with major stakeholders in the area, such as Westfield.
"That is why I fully welcome and support Councillor Liu's motion for starting the process to introduce both short-term, immediate measures and long-term solutions. We look forward to seeing these measures become effective in the future," she said.
Brenda Lee, a business owner and local area, also spoke in support of Cr Liu's Notice of Motion.
"It's been a nightmare driving into the CBD every weekend," Ms Lee said. "Especially during the morning and afternoon period, not to mention during wet weather, the traffic chaos, vehicles are at a standstill and it seems impossible to leave the CBD area around Westfield.
"From a business owner's point of view, the traffic congestion deters customers from entering Hurstville and perhaps they may shop at another suburb.
"More importantly if there was an emergency evacuation, the traffic congestion will pose a threat to saving lives."
Cr Liu requested a number of actions to address the issue of heavy traffic congestion throughout the Hurstville CBD on weekends.
She requested that the General Manager write to Westfield Hurstville to communicate the congestion issues and confirm that appropriate traffic management plans and systems are in place for vehicles accessing the Westfield Hurstville Shopping Centre.
She also asked that a communication plan is developed and implemented to inform the local community of the appropriate areas for drop-off and pick-up along Ormonde Parade in the Hurstville CBD
Cr Liu asked that Council undertake a traffic study in Hurstville CBD, and write to Transport for New South Wales to review the existing traffic signal movements at the intersection of Park Road and Queens Road, Hurstville.
Finally, she asked the council to undertake an investigation to review the existing parking conditions along Forest Road, Hurstville between Park Road and The Avenue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.