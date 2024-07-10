St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Driver rescued from car in water at Sylvania

Updated July 11 2024 - 9:07am, first published 7:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The car awaiting recovery at low tide. Picture by Chris Lane
The car awaiting recovery at low tide. Picture by Chris Lane

A 31-year-old man was rescued after a car plunged into the Georges River at Sylvania overnight.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.