Driver rescued from car in water at Sylvania

A 31-year-old man was rescued after a car plunged into the Georges River at Sylvania overnight.
Police said, about 10.50pm on Wednesday. emergency services were called to Clare Street, Sylvania, following reports of a vehicle in water.
"On arrival, officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were told an orange Subaru hatchback has submerged in the river," the statement said.
"The driver and sole occupant - a 31-year-old man - was rescued before being taken to Sutherland Hospital in a stable condition.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
