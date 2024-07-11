Bayside Council's ward boundary changes

Bayside Council's new ward boundaries will be in effect for the upcoming Local Government Election on Saturday, September 14, 2024.
There are five Wards in the Bayside Local Government area and some boundary changes to Wards 1, 2, 3 and 5 come into effect for the elections.
Under the Local Government Act councils that are divided into wards must keep ward boundaries under review to ensure the difference in elector numbers between wards does not exceed a 10 per cent variance.
A council review found Wards 1 and 2 have the most elector growth and are above the 10 per cent variation limit between wards.
Ward 1 covers the suburbs west from Bunnerong Road, Hillsdale, to Sydney Airport. Ward 2 continues west from the Ward 1 boundary and ends before Banksia and Bardwell Valley.
Ward 5 has had relatively lower growth and the lowest number of electors. Ward 5 includes suburbs east of Rockdale and south along the foreshore from Brighton-Le-Sands to Sandringham.
The proposed change affects boundaries for Wards 1, 2, 3 and 5, bringing elector numbers in line with the legislation parameters. Ward 4 remains the same with no boundary changes required.
These changes may affect which Councillor residents can vote for in the next local government ordinary elections.
Voters unsure of their Ward can check the interactive map on Bayside Council's website.
Voting is compulsory for all eligible Australian citizens.
Residents are encouraged to check and update their enrolment details with the NSW Electoral Commission if necessary.
More details on the Local Government Election and how to vote can also be found on Bayside Council's website
