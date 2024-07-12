Idol winner returns to the shire for a second show

2024 Australian Idol Winner, Dylan Wright, has announced a new tour, and The Brass Monkey, Cronulla, is hosting the musician on October 27.
Just weeks after announcing his Australian metro tour dates, Dylan, originally from Sutherland Shire, was quick to please his home-grown fans that he is returning to the area for the second time this year, after he appeared at The Pavilion, Sutherland recently.
The Get A Little Lost Tour will see Dylan travel to 14 regional towns across Australia, alongside his mate and fellow musician, Matt Joyce of Sons of Atticus. This is in addition to the metro tour dates, which will take Dylan to metro cities around the country.
The tour promises to be an intimate and raw acoustic experience, where songs and stories intertwine to create a soulful journey for audiences. Hailing from the Northern Rivers, Dylan captivated the nation with his mesmerising melodies and soulful storytelling during his time on Idol. Now, he's bringing that magic to the stage with a series of performances that showcase his original music, including his winner's single Paper Heart, and some of the memorable songs from his Idol journey.
The Get a Little Lost Tour is more than just a series of performances. It's a celebration of enduring camaraderie and artistic chemistry between Dylan and Matt. Their friendship and shared history are evident in every note and lyric, creating a soulful country soft pop style that resonates with listeners. Dylan will share personal anecdotes and a rich repertoire of songs, inviting everyone to get a little lost in the music and the moments that define his career thus far.
The Sony Music Entertainment Australia artist will bring his blend of soft rock, country, folk music and soulful melodies. The tour also celebrates the release of his latest original music project, his first in several years.
"I cannot wait to be heading back to the shire for our old hometown show," Dylan said. "Back to The Brass Monkey, the venue where I started playing gigs when I was 16. There's going to be a lot of good stories to share and a lot new songs to sing. It's always a great night down there."
