Idol winner returns to the shire for a second show

The Get a Little Lost Tour is more than just a series of performances. It's a celebration of enduring camaraderie and artistic chemistry between Dylan and Matt. Their friendship and shared history are evident in every note and lyric, creating a soulful country soft pop style that resonates with listeners. Dylan will share personal anecdotes and a rich repertoire of songs, inviting everyone to get a little lost in the music and the moments that define his career thus far.

