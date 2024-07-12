St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Idol winner returns to the shire for a second show

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 12 2024 - 11:03am, first published 10:00am
2024 Australian Idol winner Dylan Wright has announced his tour dates. He will play at The Brass Monkey, Cronulla, on October 27. Picture supplied
2024 Australian Idol Winner, Dylan Wright, has announced a new tour, and The Brass Monkey, Cronulla, is hosting the musician on October 27.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

