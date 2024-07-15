Warrior medals in Games

After serious ankle reconstruction and knee surgery Cronulla's Harley Dodds was told he couldn't play team sports any more after injuring himself representing the Navy in Rugby League.
2024 is Harley's 10th year of service in the military.
Whilst it seemed his passion and love for sports was squashed, Harley was inspired to get back out there by mates who competed in the Invictus games.
The Australian Defence Force partnered with Invictus Australia to support a team of 30 serving and former serving military members participating in the 2024 Warrior Games.
The games were held in late June at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, USA and Harley who saw the amazing team environment, passion and spirit, joined up.
The Department of Defense Warrior Games is an annual adaptive sports competition with this year marking the 14th anniversary of the games. The games bring together hundreds of wounded, injured and ill current serving and veterans, to highlight the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of service members from the US military, along with competitors from Australia and the UK.
Months of training camps, hard work and eating well has proved successful for Harley, even being selected for the team was a win in itself, but the 26 year old has since brought home two Bronze medals and a Gold for men's powerlifting, rowing and track sprinting events.
Harley is now coming home with a once in a life-time experience, new mates, a returned passion for sport, and his Aussie spirit intact.
