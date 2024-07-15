St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Warrior medals in Games

July 15 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla's Harley Dodds returns home from the US Warrior Games with two Bronze and a Gold Medal in power lifting, rowing and sprinting.
Cronulla's Harley Dodds returns home from the US Warrior Games with two Bronze and a Gold Medal in power lifting, rowing and sprinting.

After serious ankle reconstruction and knee surgery Cronulla's Harley Dodds was told he couldn't play team sports any more after injuring himself representing the Navy in Rugby League.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.