More than Olympians

The Australian Olympic Team has now been finalised with 460 athletes to represent Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in 33 sports.
But along with the athletes there are other Sutherland Shire and St George representatives who are on their way to Paris.
1500m Runner Ollie Hoare is a member of Sutherland District Athletic Club and is competing but another member of the Club, Kirsten Crocker has also been selected by World Athletics as a Technical Official for the Walks competition in Paris.
There are only two other Australian Athletic Officials selected to officiate at the Games.
Kirsten has moved up the ranks from officiating at Athletics NSW Championships to Australian Championships, to Oceania Championships, to U20 World Championships in Finland, to Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, to Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and Birmingham, to Olympic Games Trials in China, to World Athletics Championships in Doha and Oregon.
Her expertise and dedication has now provided her with the opportunity to officiate at the Olympics.
It's a well-deserved honor for someone who has dedicated so much time to the sport, and who still continues to officiate at the Little Athletics Centre where it all began at Sylvania Waters Athletics Track.
Basketballs Patrick Hunt AM, has been appointed to the Jury of Appeal for this year's Olympic Games.
Patrick, whose family still reside in the Shire spent considerable time here, especially at the Sutherland Basketball Stadium and is an educator, coach, and administrator.
Pat was coach of Canberra Cannons, assistant coach at the Barcelona Olympic Games, and coach at the Australian Institute of Sport in the men's program. He is also been appointed a Life Member of Basketball NSW and Basketball Australia, and is President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches.
Patrick is warming up for his seventh consecutive Olympic Games in an official capacity - an outstanding achievement.
This year Matt Coleman will be appearing at his sixth Olympic Games.
Matt was a world champion 18 foot sailor and yachtsman, however, his six Olympics have not been as an athlete , but as one of an elite group of camera boat skippers.
His job is to put the cameraman in the right position to get the shot, they also have to dodge the fleet of sailors and wind surfers - Matt has also spent 20 plus year supporting the Flying Doctors Car Trek .
Media officials Jo Banning and Tracey Edmondson are also on their way to Paris.
Banning who is the Senior communications leader with Australian Surf Lifesaving is a former Hockeyroo and has worked at several previous Games reporting on different sports as has Edmondson who currently works as the NSW Rugby League Media officer.
