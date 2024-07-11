Hundreds celebrate NAIDOC Week in Gunnamatta Park

Hundreds of people, including many children, celebrated NAIDOC Week under sunny skies in Gunnamatta Park on Thursday.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, history, and heritage was celebrated through performances by First Nations artists, workshops, stalls, live music and a gold coin donation barbecue.
Sutherland Shire Council and Kurranulla Aboriginal Corporation partnered in staging the event, which is being held across the nation from July 7-14, and is timed for the school holidays.
The theme this year is "Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud", which highlights the resilience and strength of our communities.
The first seeds of what would become NAIDOC Week were planted by Indigenous activists, including William Cooper, Douglas Nicholls and Jack Pattern, who held a day of protest on January 26 1938, called the Day of Mourning, or the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the First Fleet.
The protest, which included a march through Sydney, received significant media and public attention - prompting Prime Minister Joseph Lyons to meet with the leaders involved. The delegation gave Lyons a manifesto calling for citizenship rights for Aboriginal people.
The following year, William Cooper wrote to the National Missionary Council of Australia in order to push for an annual event.
Between 1940 and 1955, the Sunday before Australia Day was known as National Aborigines Day. From 1955, the day shifted to July, in order to expand from a day of protest to include celebrations of Indigenous achievements and culture as well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.