Council considers $8.3 million bailout of surf club project

Sutherland Shire Council will consider providing $8.3 million to bail out the troubled North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club redevelopment.
Under the proposal, the council would take over the project and call tenders for a new contractor.
It is envisaged the council would recover the full cost over time through revenue from the upstairs and ground level food and drink areas, and any other tenancies, so that there would be no net cost to ratepayers.
Council staff have recommended this course of action following requests from the club for assistance.
The surf club is owned by the council and leased through a long-term agreement. The lease recently expired.
The council is guarantor for $5.2 million in loans taken out by the club.
The club also secured grants from the state and federal governments.
There has been no work since the builder left the construction site in late January 2024 following a contract dispute.
In May this year, the club took the work out of the builder's hands with the intent to engage a new builder, but this has not yet occurred.
Council staff say "The 'base build' of the construction project is approximately 75 per cent complete and has now been sitting open to the elements for six months and deteriorating the asset.
The Feros Group has been awarded the contract for the food and drink areas.
