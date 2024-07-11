St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Council considers $8.3 million bailout of surf club project

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 12 2024 - 7:08am, first published 7:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Building work on the clubhouse stopped in late late January. Picture by Chris Lane
Building work on the clubhouse stopped in late late January. Picture by Chris Lane

Sutherland Shire Council will consider providing $8.3 million to bail out the troubled North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club redevelopment.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.