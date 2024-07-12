Nurses and midwives launch historic industrial action

Ramsay Health Care nurses and midwives walked off the job on Friday, July 12, taking industrial action for the first time in NSW.
Union members rejected the private hospital operator's pay and conditions offer, which workers say is unacceptable.
Ramsay Health owns Kareena Private Hospital at Caringbah and St George Private Hospital.
Members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) have argued Ramsay's pay offer would fail to meet cost of living increases and put them well behind their Ramsay colleagues in Queensland. They say Ramsay has refused to commit to minimum and enforceable safe staffing.
NSWNMA General Secretary, Shaye Candish, said it was disappointing Ramsay Health Care hadn't come to the table with a pay and conditions offer that recognised and valued their employees.
"This is the first time our members are taking protected industrial action against Ramsay in NSW, after 81 per cent of Ramsay nurses and midwives rejected their offer. This decision is not being taken lightly, but Ramsay has repeatedly refused to come to the table with an offer that reflects the incredible work of nurses and midwives," Ms Candish said.
"Industrial action will begin today with members wearing badges and stickers, distributing flyers to patients and visitors, and social media about why they're taking industrial action. This industrial action could escalate to work bans and stoppages if Ramsay doesn't budge on its offer.
"Negotiations for a new enterprise agreement began in March last year. Ramsay's most recent offer of 11 per cent over three years is well below inflation and does not address the cost of living pressures. It will see Ramsay nurses and midwives in NSW paid up to 14 per cent less than their Queensland counterparts, and members fear they will be paid less than NSW public sector colleagues when their deal is struck.
"As part of our claim, we want to see shift by shift nurse/midwife-to-patient ratios introduced in all wards and units in Ramsay hospitals," Ms Candish said. "Our members are struggling to keep up with workloads due to staffing shortages. It is not safe for staff or patients, and we urge Ramsay to commit to implementing staffing reforms across its NSW sites."
NSWNMA St George Private Hospital Branch Secretary Deanna Hayes, who has worked for Ramsay Health Care for 20 years, said she was ready for the fight.
"We are frustrated we have to resort to industrial action to be heard. Ramsay is not listening to us, despite telling them all the reasons why their offer is insufficient," Ms Hayes said.
"We are losing dedicated clinicians with decades of experience who are choosing to work for other private hospital operators or the public sector where their pay and conditions are better. We are doing increasing hours of overtime and regularly miss out on lunch breaks, as a result of staffing shortages. We worry we can't provide the care our patients deserve under these conditions. We feel extremely undervalued and underpaid. Ramsay needs to pay us what we're worth, or risk losing us."
NSWNMA officials will continue to negotiate with Ramsay Health Care in the coming weeks in the hope of reaching agreement on the union's pay and conditions claim.
A Ramsay Health Care spokesperson said it was currently negotiating with the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association on the next three-year Enterprise Bargaining Agreement for its nurses and midwives.
"Our proposal to our nurses and midwives is consistent with public sector wages, and provides more flexibility, greater control and other benefits," the spokesperson said.
"Negotiating fair wages and conditions requires balancing our deep appreciation for the important roles our nurses and midwives play with the long-term sustainability of the company, at a time when the private hospital industry is facing significant financial challenges.
"As negotiations continue, the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association has decided to commence industrial action. While this takes place, we are implementing action plans to minimise disruption to our patients and their families.
"We respect the decision of our people to undergo this protected industrial action and we will continue to negotiate in good faith and look forward to achieving a new enterprise agreement with our nurses and midwives."
