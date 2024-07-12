St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Health

Nurses and midwives launch historic industrial action

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 12 2024 - 3:00pm
Nurses and midwives from St George Private Hospital (pictured) are seeking an 18 per cent increase in the next three years and improvements to conditions including increases to paid parental and personal leave entitlements, and protection of existing conditions. Picture by John Veage
Nurses and midwives from St George Private Hospital (pictured) are seeking an 18 per cent increase in the next three years and improvements to conditions including increases to paid parental and personal leave entitlements, and protection of existing conditions. Picture by John Veage

Ramsay Health Care nurses and midwives walked off the job on Friday, July 12, taking industrial action for the first time in NSW.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

