Lift Dept Fundraiser for Paris

The Lift Dept Bexley is a local gym that also has a heart- when a members daughter was diagnosed with severe health complications and brain surgery, they offered a helping hand.
Owner Jorge Tsambourlis said they just thought they would try to raise money and help out if they could.
They raised an incredible 20K before their fundraising eventually finishing with 30K after all the raffles, auctions, sausage sizzles and a fitness event which members paid registration fees that went to the GoFundMe page.
"Krissy, Paris's mum was a member at our gym and after hearing her story spurred us to do something about it, really not expecting it was going to grow to this size." he said
The gym raised the money by started a GoFundMe page for Paris, and started sharing her story to the gyms members, their Instagram both personal and business, Facebook community pages and local businesses.
"I organised a fundraising event day to be done on our gyms 2nd birthday with raffle and auction for prizes that I went and got from local businesses that donated their services/products to the cause - the value of all the prizes was 11k.
" In the lead up to the event we did plenty of posting, sharing and advertising sharing the journey of preparation for the day and shouting out local businesses that were getting involved."
