Fundraiser launched for a couple found dead overseas

The family of a couple, believed to be from St George, found dead in the Philippines has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser.
The bodies of David James Fisk, 57, his wife Lucita Barquin Cortez, 55, and her daughter-in-law Mary Jane Cortez were discovered with their hands and feet bound in a room at the Lake Hotel in Tagaytay on July 11.
Mr Fisk is believed to be from Peakhurst, according to his Facebook profile. This masthead has previously reported on his daughter Lacinda's achievements in dance. She has a twin sister Brittany.
"The love we have for our father and Lucita is so dear and this situation is like living a nightmare," Lacinda said on the GoFundMe page. "We pray for answers and the truth in this horrific matter and just pray for their safe return to Australian shores."
Lacinda said the funds would support "getting justice" for all loved ones involved.
"These funds will...be used to help ease the financial stress and burden that will arise from this incredibly difficult time," she said. "We are all left heart broken but we ask on behalf of our family that the media respect our privacy in this incredibly difficult and tragic time and we will be making no further comments. We love you Dad & Lucita, with all our hearts."
A masked man carrying a bag was on hotel security cameras walking out of the victims' room a few hours before their bodies were discovered, Tagaytay police chief Charles Daven Capagcuan told the Associated Press.
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was providing consular assistance to the families of two Australians who died.
The couple had reportedly flown to Bali for a holiday before going to the Philippines on July 8.
With Australian Associated Press.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.