Dr Kam Young retires after 40 years at Kogarah

The Kogarah surgery of Dr Kam Young has given new meaning to the term family practice.
When Dr Young retired last month after 40 years serving the local community, one of his patients told him, "When people walk into your surgery it is like coming into a home where you are welcomed.'"
He has been well-known as a first point of contact in Australia for many Fijian and Pacific Islander migrants
Dr Young was born in 1937 in Fiji in the former capital of Levuka.
"We started from humble beginnings," Dr Young said. "My parents migrated from southern China to Fiji and started a business. They could not speak English but they wanted me to have an education and sent me to a Catholic School there and then to Australia when I was 17 to do my Leaving Certificate at De La Salle Cronulla in 1955."
Dr Young graduated in medicine at Sydney University in 1963 and spent two years at Liverpool Hospital before returning to Fiji in 1966 where he worked for the government for two years and then opened a private practice in Lautoka for 18 years.
He returned with his family to Sydney and opened his practice in Montgomery Street, Kogarah in 1984 building up a wide range of clients.
"We started from scratch but from the beginning our patients were like family," he said.
Many of his patients he knew from Fiji.
"When they migrated to Australia they looked me up," he said. "The fact I spoke Fijian made it easier for them.
"It's not easy being a migrant so I always felt I should help new arrivals. This included during the pandemic when I was invited to address the migrant Fijian community in the Fijian language highlighting the needs for vaccination, social distancing and mask wearing," he said.
"Some have moved on to the western suburbs but they have still travelled in to see me.
"I've seen families grow up," he said.
"I've bulk billed right from the beginning up until I retired. I've never charged."
The Montgomery Street surgery is still managed by his wife, Winnie and the practice has been taken over by his daughter, Megan whose own daughter also wants to become a doctor.
Dr and Mrs Young also have three sons; Miles, a lawyer and director of a Human Rights NGO in Fiji; Rafer, a lawyer in Hong Kong; and Liam, a lawyer with the NSW Government.
Dr Young said while he still enjoys being a GP, at 86 felt it was time to retire.
"I'm still fit but I suppose it is time to relax," he said. "My mother lived till 99 so I have good genes."
Dr Young sees general practice as a vocation.
"Not many doctors want to go into General Practice," he said.
But he recommends a couple of years working as a GP for any young doctor starting out.
"Being a GP is really fulfilling, there's no question about that," he said.
"You get to know your patients and you develop a rapport and they become like family.
"You see them from a baby and through all stages of their life."
His wife, Winnie added, "We have patients who brought their children to the surgery and now their children are bringing in their children.
While Dr Young plans to relax and work on his golf handicap, Winnie will stay on managing the practice several days a week to help their daughter, Megan.
"We have built up the practice for her so she can carry on," Winnie said.
"Hopefully there will still be a Dr Young in Kogarah for many years to come."
