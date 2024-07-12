Doctor charged with alleged sex-related assaults at Arncliffe

A doctor has been charged over the alleged sex-related assaults of two patients at Arncliffe.
Police will allege a 28-year-old woman was indecently assaulted during a consultation on June 4 at a medical centre in the suburb.
Police said that earlier, on June 26, a 19 year-old woman was sexually assaulted during a consultation at the same medical centre.
Police were alerted and St George Police launched investigations.
Following inquiries, a 45-year-old man was arrested at the medical clinic and taken to St George Police Station on Friday, July 12.
The Monterey man was charged with sexually touching another person without consent and sexual intercourse without consent.
He was refused bail and will appear at Sutherland Local Court on July 12.
Inquiries continue.
